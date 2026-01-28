Albion Online brings online role-playing to Xbox in 2026

HQ

Despite its name, Albion Online has nothing to do with the world of Fable, nor does it have any connection to Peter Molyneux's upcoming Masters of Albion. Instead, it is a free-to-play online role-playing game that was released for PC in 2017 and has remained very popular thanks to its unique premise, where the entire world is powered by the players themselves.

This includes the economy, which is entirely player-driven, and all equipment being crafted by players. What you have can also be lost in PvP battles, and there is a vibrant community with various guilds, trading, and much more. Now, the developer is preparing to take a big step forward as Albion Online is set to become a multi-format title.

Pure Xbox reports that it is coming to Xbox Series S/X complete with a new user interface and crossplay. No date has been confirmed yet, but it will happen sometime this year. Something to look forward to, we promise.

You can read more about the plans ahead, including the Xbox version on the official website.