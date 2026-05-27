Alberta will vote to separate from Canada in October

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In a rather surprising turn of events, the Canadian province of Alberta is currently exploring the option of separating from the wider country, with the region set to vote in October in a referendum that will determine whether or not it goes its own way or remains part of Canada.

The vote is staged for October 19, with this being the time when Albertans will determine whether they want to remain part of Canada or instead to enact plans to vote on separation at a later date, and this whole proceeding has caused politicians in the country to voice their opinion, noting how it relates to the United Kingdom and its European Union exit vote (Brexit).

As per BBC News, Prime Minister Mark Carney has called the referendum a "dangerous bluff" and said that "we have to be very careful about this. There is a very strong, positive case for Canada, a strong Alberta in a united Canada."

So far, there is clear interest from Albertans to split from Canada, as a petition has circulated asking for a referendum that has already surpassed 300,000 signatures. The big question is whether this will be beneficial for Canada or Alberta in the long-run, as Carney also notes that this situation reflects Brexit where the UK public are still "trying to undo what people didn't think they were voting for, but what they ended up having".