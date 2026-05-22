Alberta will hold a referendum on potential separation from Canada

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Alberta may no longer be a part of Canada, as the province is set to hold a referendum later this year on whether it will remain a part of the country or not. Nestled between British Columbia and Saskatchewan, Alberta is an oil-rich province within Canada, one that feels like it has been overlooked for some time.

As reported by the BBC, the referendum was decided after a petition calling for separation gathered more than 300,000 signatures. A separate petition to remain as part of Canada then gathered more than 400,000 signatures. Opinion polls currently point to the province firmly remaining in Canada, but we will only know for sure once the referendum takes place.

It's currently scheduled for the 19th of October, as announced by Premier Danielle Smith, who said she herself would be voting to remain. However, she supports the rights of citizens to be able to make their voices heard, if they do call for separation. "Alberta's future will be decided by Albertans," she said.

This isn't the first time Canada's unity has been under threat. Quebec almost left the country in 1995, with remain winning the vote with just a 50.58% majority.