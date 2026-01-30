Alastair Duncan will return as Mimir in Amazon's God of War series

HQ

Remember when I wrote about Mandy Patinkin and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson being cast as Odin and Thor in Amazon's God of War series yesterday and ended the article by stating we'd probably learn about the actors for Mimir, Sindri, Brok and other important roles soon? Well, here we are.

Deadline keeps getting the scoops about the project, and has revealed that a person from the games will actually reprise his role in the show. Because we now know that Alastair Duncan (Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and a bunch of animated Batman movies) will return as Mimir. The Scottish actor is a severed head for 99,999% of the games, so it'll be interesting to see if he'll be hanging from Ryan Hurst's hips in the show or just be the voice.

The casting news don't stop there, however, as we're told Jeff Gulka (The X-Files and Stargate SG-1) and Danny Woodburn (The Witcher ans Seinfeld) have been cast as Sindri and Brok.

If Amazon continues this trend, we'll learn who's playing Atreus and Freya next week, so keep tuned.