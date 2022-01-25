Alanah Pearce: Tencent wanted no black people and bigger tits to fund movie

HQ

There has been a lot of discussions recently about the fact the Microsoft intends to buy Activision Blizzard, a deal that is expected to close next year. Some people are afraid that this might lead to a monopoly situation, but even with the new addition, Xbox would have lower revenue than PlayStation according to the analyst Daniel Ahmad who uses the year of 2020 for measurement.

What many seems to have missed however, is that neither Microsoft or Sony is even close to touching the Chinese company Tencent in video game revenue. Xbox with Activision Blizzard added would be at roughly $21.9 billion, with Sony at $22.67 billion. Tencent on the other hand is already at $29.30 billion - and growing fast.

But video games isn't Tencent's only business as they are an entertainment holding company. Unfortunately, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Tencent with accusations of censoring political content to not upset the Chinese regime, doing a game to celebrate the leader of the Chinese communist party, having security issues, copying others work and more.

And now Santa Monica Studio's writer Alanah Pearce has another controversy to share in a Twitch interview, as she reveals a friend of hers was offered to get a movie funded by Tencent - but only if there was no black people in it and the actresses had bigger breasts.

We assume this is not an isolated incident, and with Tencent growing, we might end up hear more stories like this in the future.