Alanah Pearce: "Sony knew everyone would be pissed off" when they killed off physical games

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It's hard to know what Sony had expected when they decided to pull the plug on physical game sales starting in January 2028. Even today, several weeks later, the debate rages on; their social media channels have almost stopped posting, and whenever they upload trailers, they're immediately flooded with comments from angry gamers.

But a former Santa Monica Studio employee (the developers of God of War) and gaming veteran, Alanah Pearce, believes that Sony was actually prepared for this very backlash. Pearce worked for a couple of years on the recently announced God of War: Laufey and, of course, still has good contacts at Sony. She now explains that, leading up to the announcement, the company issued the strictest social media guidelines the PlayStation division has ever had:

"Sony already knew everyone would be pissed off. They knew this. People working at PlayStation first-party studios told me that Sony had the strictest social media guidelines for this particular thing that they've ever seen issued."

Pearce goes on to explain how Sony typically handles guidelines, noting that she still has to follow some of them even though she left Sony a year and a half ago:

"Sony does somewhat regularly tell employees what they can or can't say about certain things. I was under a lot of guidelines when I was working on God of War: Laufey. I still am, and they did send me guidelines regarding what I could say on the day that the game was announced."

In the case of physical games, however, the rules reached an entirely new level, and Pearce believes that the resulting backlash did not surprise Sony, but is simply viewed as a price they are willing to pay:

"In this instance, it is apparently the strictest the employees I spoke to have ever seen regarding public communications. They would only have done this if they knew it was going to be an enormous PR issue. This is no surprise to them."

The debate is far from over, but all signs point to the final word having been spoken on the matter, and that Sony gamers will henceforth be the ones with the least ability among all major platforms to carry their games into the future and unfortunately thus also the greatest risk of losing what they've purchased.