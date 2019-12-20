Cookies

Alan Walker launches new interactive experience

The British-born Norwegian DJ has created a fascinating new interactive experience and it's available to play right now.

Alan Walker has launched The Walker Excavations, an interactive fan experience for mobile and web browsers that revolves around a sort of escape room scenario where you play as the character known simply as Walker #28300.

You'll have to solve puzzles and look for clues to advance through the various rooms, and the protagonist interacts with the evil Red Nexus corporation through social media channels, finding clues to progress and to discuss plot theories with other Walkers.

Walkers, or fans of Walker, can help each other unravel these mysteries, and ever since the release of his debut single Walker has been creating a story through his music, amassing 18 billion streams in the process.

