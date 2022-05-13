Alan Wake Remastered's nightmare will be retold on Nintendo Switch

HQ

Yesterday, Thursday, May 12, Remedy Entertainment gave us some information about the situation of the Alan Wake franchise and the different projects they have in the oven. Last year, the studio launched Alan Wake Remastered, a restoration for PC, PlayStation and Xbox of the 2010 title... which is heading now to Nintendo Switch.

That was the first announcement made by the team in the informative video published on the occasion of the franchise's anniversary. Holding a Nintendo Switch Lite, Sam Lake, Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta appeared on camera with an early WIP version of the title, Lake stating that he was glad to announce that Alan Wake Remastered will be released for Nintendo Switch.

For the time being they haven't set a clear release date, but they haven't wasted time and have shown the in-development adaptation on the hybrid's Lite model. The title will run natively in the console, not relying on the cloud like Control, another one of the studio's games which has also arrived on Switch.

There aren't further details as of yet, although the news arrived months after the first brief mention of this version online. Will Alan Wake Remastered for Switch be another release to add to the console's already packed 2022 catalogue?