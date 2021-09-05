Alan Wake Remastered will seemingly launch in October

Earlier this year, Alan Wake's Epic Games Store entry got an update that basically revealed that a remaster is on the way. Now we know a lot more.

Because several outlets, including Ruten.com, have listed Alan Wake Remastered, and the fun doesn't stop there. The listing doesn't just reveal that the game will come to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series as well as PC, but also that it'll launch on October 5. Then it shouldn't come as a surprise when I tell you that all of this is set to become official next week. I'll let you figure out if I'm talking about the PlayStation 5 showcase or something else to at least save some surprises.