Alan Wake Remastered officially announced, will mark the game's first appearance on PlayStation consoles

Remedy Entertainment has officially announced Alan Wake Remastered after a bunch of rumours and product listings over the past few days revealed tons of information about the game.

The title that is regarded as a fully remastered version of the 2010 classic will include the base Alan Wake game and its two expansions, The Signal and the Writer, all of which will be rendered with 4K visuals. We're also told that the game will feature some new commentary from creative director Sam Lake, and that it will be coming this fall.

As for who will be publishing the game, and what platforms it will be coming to, Epic Games Publishing will be handling the former, and players can look forward to experiencing the title on PC (via the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, and PS5, marking the game's first time appearing on PlayStation consoles.

For those who never played Alan Wake a decade ago, the game is an episodic story that follows author Alan Wake as he tries to unravel the mysterious disappearance of his wife from the town of Bright Falls. Upon learning that he has written a horror story, without any recollection of doing so, Wake begins to question his own sanity, as that very horror tale comes to life before his own eyes.