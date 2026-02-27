Alan Wake Remastered finally gets HDR support on PC

HQ

Remedy's work to continue to enhance Alan Wake Remastered progresses, as a new patch for the game has arrived and added a handful of interesting and requested features.

The majority of this new patch that has arrived for the PC version of the game is tied to bug fixing and performance improvement, but there are some added goodies worth spotlighting as well, including the arrival of HDR support for the game, which should make the title look all the prettier.

As Remedy is focusing on visuals, it has also included a boatload of other visual improvements, including a new camera option that is designed to make the game "look a bit more modern", plus a frame rate unlock that now caps at 240 fps, improved DLSS, enhanced FOV scaling, corrections to Ultrawide mode, and more.

You can see the full patch notes for the game below.

Gameplay:



Added a command to skip the intro. (Shoutout to every speedrunner, and anyone on their 67th run of the game just looking to get into the gameplay quicker.)



The sprint camera no longer activates when pressing the shift button when Alan is next to a wall or exhausted. This could sometimes cause Alan to not be able to move.



The camera behaves the way it should when Alan is on top of a moving object.



When loading from a checkpoint, the camera left/right side now resets properly.



Vegetation moves the way vegetation is expected to when it's windy or when Alan walks into some trees or bushes. Even above 30 FPS.



Swapping between weapons takes a regular amount of time now, and not any longer than necessary.



Visuals:



Added HDR.



Added a new, optional camera style mode. You can use this if you want the game to look a bit more modern. If you prefer to keep a look as close to the original as possible, don't touch this.



Unlocked the framerate from 200 FPS to 240 FPS.



Improved DLSS and fixed grass transparency. Grass is now more pleasing to look at.



Updated SDR to 10bit - it used to be 8bit. This reduces visible colour banding.



Improved FOV scaling. (The math was off. Whoops.)



Improved the way lens flare works. It now fades in/out much more smoothly.



Improved the DX12 rendering path - this lowers the risk of crashes and glitches.



Fixed polygonal rendering errors and visible depth buffer issues. This has greatly reduced the amount of visual glitches.



The videos you could play on in-game TVs used to be affected by display brightness settings. Not anymore - fixed it!



Fixed the enemies' dark shield burning effect flare. It looks the way it's supposed to now.



In Ultrawide, fixed the enemies' visual distortion effect looking weaker so that it displays properly.



In Ultrawide, fixed cutscenes having both pillarbox and letterbox. You can now enjoy cutscenes in native 21:9!



In Ultrawide and 4:3, fixed FOV and lens flares not scaling properly.



Fixed DPI awareness where you had to set your display to 100% scaling to not crop the image. You don't need to do that anymore.



UI: