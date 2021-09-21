English
Alan Wake Remastered

Alan Wake Remastered age-rated for Switch in Brazil

No official information on the version has been revealed yet though.

HQ

When Alan Wake Remastered was announced, there was one format missing - Switch. Instead it was confirmed for the usual suspects; PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. This was a bit surprising considering that Remedy released Control for Switch as a cloud game, and they could easily do this for Alan Wake Remastered as well.

And maybe they will. As noticed on Resetera, Alan Wake has now been age-rated for Switch in Brazil without further information. This is as official as a leak gets, and we suspect it will be revealed very soon. If it actually is a cloud version or a downsized game for Nintendo's hybrid console remains to be seen.

