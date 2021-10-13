Alan Wake Remastered age rated for Switch in America

HQ

Almost a month ago, it was discovered that Alan Wake Remastered had suddenly been age rated for Switch in Brazil, despite the fact that no such version has been announced. While this type of leaks are fairly good signs of things to come, we would now say it almost dead certain that Remedy's remaster is in fact coming for Switch as well.

The reason we think this is because Alan Wake Remastered has now also been age rated in the US as well. While one market could, in theory, make a mistake like this - two unrelated markets at almost the same time is pretty much a confirmation.

We assume it'll get announced very soon and it will probably be a cloud title for Switch, just like Remedy's previous game Control.

Thanks VGC