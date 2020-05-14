Alan Wake is now heavily discounted on PC

You watching Advertisements

Have you had Remedy's phenomenal action horror game Alan Wake in your wishlist on Epic Games Store, GOG or Steam, waiting for a sick discount to come your way? Are you just now becoming interested in playing the game to get ready for the upcoming Alan Wake tie-in Control expansion AWE? Now you can grab a copy of Alan Wake and Alan Wake Collector's Edition at a 90% discount on PC via Epic Games Store, GOG and Steam.

If you already own a copy of the game but still want to celebrate the game's 10th anniversary somehow you can tune in to Remedy's official celebratory live stream featuring Sam Lake, Matthew Porretta and Ilkka Villi tonight at 4 pm BST (5 pm CEST).