Alan Wake is coming to Control this month

Alan Wake is heading to Control on August 27 when the AWE DLC lands for Remedy's superb action-adventure, although unlike the deal with Sony that meant the last expansion (The Foundation) landed first on PlayStation 4, this one will land simultaneously on PC and Xbox One.

The release date announcement dropped during Sony's latest State of Play, when we got to see poor old Alan returning, although we'd hate to speculate about what's going on because unless you've been following the various strands that tie Remedy's games together, it might be hard to follow. What we can say, however, is that it looks like you'll need to have completed Control to access the new DLC, so if you haven't wrapped it up yet and you've had one eye on the AWE expansion, you've got a couple of weeks to get it done.