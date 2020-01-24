Cookies

Alan Wake

Alan Wake is back on the Xbox Store

The developer has remedied the absence with a triumphant return, so players can enjoy the adventure once again.

Alan Wake fans were distraught when it was revealed that the atmospheric, Twin Peaks-inspired Remedy horror game was to be removed from the Xbox Store back in 2017 because of soundtrack licensing issues, but those looking to play the game on Xbox can now rest easy, considering the game has reappeared on the Xbox Store just recently.

This means that those wanting to grab a copy can now net the game and play it on Xbox One through the backwards compatibility feature on the console, perhaps before playing Remedy's latest game Control, released last year.

It's worth remembering that many Remedy fans are also avid fans of Alan Wake, wanting the game to reappear with a sequel, but for now they'll just have to make do with this.

Do you own Alan Wake on Xbox?

