Alan Wake II has been announced at this year's Game Awards

It was revealed at this year's Game Awards that Alan Wake would finally be getting a sequel after more than a decade. During the showcase, a trailer for Alan Wake II was revealed and it noted the game will be releasing in 2023 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series. The brief trailer showcases the titular character in a blackened street. The lights cut out and he is shown with a menacing grin and blood covering his face.

After the trailers reveal, Sam Lake, Creative Director at Remedy noted: "We have been a bit protective. We knew this is going to be a pretty scary experience, but now we are convinced everybody is ready." Lake also added: "We are breaking new ground here. This is going to be Remedy's first ever survival horror game."