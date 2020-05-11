LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | John Wick Hex on PS4
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Alan Wake

Alan Wake anniversary stream to feature Alan Wake actors

Matthew Porretta and Ilkka Villi will join Remedy's Alan Wake 10th anniversary celebratory live stream this week.

As we reported last week, Remedy's story-driven horror adventure turns 10 years old this week and Remedy is, of course, celebrating this. In fact, Remedy is celebrating this throughout the entire week, 'Bright Falls Week', with streams collaborating with various streamers on Twitch (take a look at the schedule, courtesy of Remedy, below or via this link).

On May 14, however, which is the actual exact day of the 10-year anniversary, Sam Lake will be joined by Matthew Porretta and Ilkka Villi, i.e. the two individuals who, together, portrayed the titular character Alan Wake in the 2010 game. The stream starts at 4 pm BST (5 pm CEST) this Thursday on Remedy's official Twitch channel.

Alan Wake
Remedy

Related texts

Alan Wake: The SignalScore

Alan Wake: The Signal
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Our favorite Finnish writer is stuck in his own nightmares in the first expansion for Alan Wake.

Alan WakeScore

Alan Wake
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Elfving

Flashlights, shadow monsters and madness - we've played Remedy's action thriller Alan Wake that, after many years, finally is done.



Loading next content