Alan Wake anniversary stream to feature Alan Wake actors

As we reported last week, Remedy's story-driven horror adventure turns 10 years old this week and Remedy is, of course, celebrating this. In fact, Remedy is celebrating this throughout the entire week, 'Bright Falls Week', with streams collaborating with various streamers on Twitch (take a look at the schedule, courtesy of Remedy, below or via this link).

On May 14, however, which is the actual exact day of the 10-year anniversary, Sam Lake will be joined by Matthew Porretta and Ilkka Villi, i.e. the two individuals who, together, portrayed the titular character Alan Wake in the 2010 game. The stream starts at 4 pm BST (5 pm CEST) this Thursday on Remedy's official Twitch channel.