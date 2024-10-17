Alan Wake 2's The Lake House expansion debuts next week

HQ

As part of the Xbox Partner Preview, as we expected since it was affirmed to be appearing in the show well ahead of time, Remedy Entertainment just revealed the launch date for the second Alan Wake 2 expansion.

Known as The Lake House, the expansion was revealed in September and promised to debut sometime in October, and now we know that the launch day will be as soon as next week. Specifically, it will be October 22 that The Lake House arrives, and if you're wondering how you can access said expansion and also what it will be about, a description from lead writer Clay Murphy can be seen below, and anyone with the Deluxe Edition of the game or the Expansion Pass will be able to download and play it on launch day.

Murphy states: "The Lake House tells the story of Agent Estevez's visit to the Lake House facility, which takes place in parallel with the early part of [Alan Wake 2 co-protagonist] Saga's story in Alan Wake 2. By the time Saga and Estevez meet, the story of this expansion has already occurred."

Will you be checking out Alan Wake 2: The Lake House?