Alan Wake 2's release re-affirmed for 2023

With games consistently being delayed nowadays, it seems like we need constant affirmation that a developer is still aiming to meet its proposed launch date for an upcoming title. Now, Remedy has given us a roadmap for its projects, re-affirming Alan Wake 2's release date.

The highly anticipated sequel will land sometime this year, according to Remedy. Also, we were once again told that Control 2 is in the proof-of-concept phase of development, alongside the multiplayer spin-off Codename Condor.

The Max Payne 1&2 remake are currently in the concept stage of development. Basically, this means we're not going to see most of these titles besides Alan Wake 2 for some time. But, it's nice to know Remedy is keeping its calendar full to give us some exciting releases down the line.