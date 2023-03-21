Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2's release re-affirmed for 2023

We've also got updates on Control 2 and the Max Payne remake.

HQ

With games consistently being delayed nowadays, it seems like we need constant affirmation that a developer is still aiming to meet its proposed launch date for an upcoming title. Now, Remedy has given us a roadmap for its projects, re-affirming Alan Wake 2's release date.

The highly anticipated sequel will land sometime this year, according to Remedy. Also, we were once again told that Control 2 is in the proof-of-concept phase of development, alongside the multiplayer spin-off Codename Condor.

The Max Payne 1&2 remake are currently in the concept stage of development. Basically, this means we're not going to see most of these titles besides Alan Wake 2 for some time. But, it's nice to know Remedy is keeping its calendar full to give us some exciting releases down the line.

Alan Wake 2

