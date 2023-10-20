Alan Wake 2's PC specs show why it isn't coming to PS4 and Xbox One

HQ

We're exactly one week away from the launch of Alan Wake 2, so it's time to know if you'll have to upgrade your PC or not.

Remedy has revealed the PC specifications for Alan Wake 2, and they definitely make it clear why the game won't be coming to PS4 or Xbox One. Even the minimum requirements demand quite a lot. Does this mean we're in for a true "next-gen" experience or a poorly optimised game? Control fell into the latter category at launch, but the early impressions of Alan Wake 2 gives me hope this ends up being the former. What do you think after seeing the PC specs below?