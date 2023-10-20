Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2's PC specs show why it isn't coming to PS4 and Xbox One

Control wasn't well optimised at launch. Could Remedy's upcoming game suffer the same fate or is just as amazing as we hope?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We're exactly one week away from the launch of Alan Wake 2, so it's time to know if you'll have to upgrade your PC or not.

Remedy has revealed the PC specifications for Alan Wake 2, and they definitely make it clear why the game won't be coming to PS4 or Xbox One. Even the minimum requirements demand quite a lot. Does this mean we're in for a true "next-gen" experience or a poorly optimised game? Control fell into the latter category at launch, but the early impressions of Alan Wake 2 gives me hope this ends up being the former. What do you think after seeing the PC specs below?

Alan Wake 2

Related texts



Loading next content