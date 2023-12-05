Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2's Old Gods of Asgard will perform at The Game Awards

The band will be making their global debut at the show.

HQ

It has been revealed that The Game Awards will not just present a variety of new game reveals, the awards ceremony will also be the place where Alan Wake 2's Old Gods of Asgard band makes its debut performance.

As revealed in a post on X, we're told that the band will be performing live and no doubt this means we can expect to hear Herald of Darkness live for the first time ever.

Needless to say, if you love metal and Alan Wake, you won't want to miss The Game Awards when it takes place from 00:30 GMT / 1:30 CET on the morning of December 8.

