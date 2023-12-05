Alan Wake 2's Old Gods of Asgard will perform at The Game Awards

HQ

It has been revealed that The Game Awards will not just present a variety of new game reveals, the awards ceremony will also be the place where Alan Wake 2's Old Gods of Asgard band makes its debut performance.

As revealed in a post on X, we're told that the band will be performing live and no doubt this means we can expect to hear Herald of Darkness live for the first time ever.

Needless to say, if you love metal and Alan Wake, you won't want to miss The Game Awards when it takes place from 00:30 GMT / 1:30 CET on the morning of December 8.