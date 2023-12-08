Alan Wake 2's New Game+ mode arrives on Monday

HQ

While Remedy Entertainment didn't head home with the elusive Game of the Year award at The Game Awards, the Finnish developer did receive multiple other awards. During its acceptance speech for Best Game Direction, it also announced that the awaited New Game+ mode for the acclaimed title would be arriving next week, on Monday.

This mode will allow players to retain all the weapons, charms, and character upgrades they have collected in their first playthrough. You'll be able to find your gear in the first available shoebox in a safe haven, with weapons already in your inventory. This mode will also offer new videos and manuscript pages to hunt for, as well as some other "subtle additions".

We're also told that alongside New Game+, a new Nightmare difficulty level is arriving that will push players even further with more challenging enemies and strategic gameplay requirements.

Finally, there will be another bug and improvement patch released alongside this update.

New Game+, or The Final Draft as Remedy refers to it, will be launching on December 11 at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET.