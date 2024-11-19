English
Gamereactor
news
Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2's latest update finally lets you cancel reloads

And squashes a bunch of pesky bugs too.

HQ

Now that The Lake House expansion has arrived for Alan Wake 2, Remedy will no doubt be shifting its efforts and resources away from the horror sequel to future projects like Control's follow-up. But this doesn't mean that the Finnish developer isn't also continuously looking to improve and refine the 2023 title.

On this front, a new update has debuted for Alan Wake 2 wherein a bunch of bugs have been squashed and a feature has been implemented to improve gameplay quality-of-life. Specifically, it's the ability to cancel reloads finally, with this done by boosting the flashlight while in the reload animation. Otherwise, as per the bugs that are being addressed, most are targeted at The Lake House. You can see them below.

Fixes



  • Fixed an issue where the player was not able to shoot after a partial weapon reload

  • Fixed an issue where the DualSense adaptive triggers kept on rumbling and doing the wrong thing at the wrong time

The Lake House Fixes and Improvements



  • Sent in some additional resource boxes that appear right before the final boss fight, as they should in video games. Stock up!

  • Fixed an issue where the opening cinematic of The Lake House was playing at the wrong time

  • Fixed some shadow banding on the final The Lake House cinematic

  • Fixed a rare case where the player would get stuck in the elevator when returning to Sublevel 1. While this is a realistic issue even for the FBC, this has now been deemed not a great idea for the game experience

  • Added some "missing" paint onto the walls of Sublevel 4, so it no longer seems the Painted attack out of a regular grey wall. (also known as the "good thinking" fix)

  • Fixed the Portuguese translation for the hint for the second computer puzzle, which gave the player the wrong information.

  • Various localization fixes

  • Minor fixes and stability improvements

Alan Wake 2

