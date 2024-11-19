Alan Wake 2's latest update finally lets you cancel reloads

HQ

Now that The Lake House expansion has arrived for Alan Wake 2, Remedy will no doubt be shifting its efforts and resources away from the horror sequel to future projects like Control's follow-up. But this doesn't mean that the Finnish developer isn't also continuously looking to improve and refine the 2023 title.

On this front, a new update has debuted for Alan Wake 2 wherein a bunch of bugs have been squashed and a feature has been implemented to improve gameplay quality-of-life. Specifically, it's the ability to cancel reloads finally, with this done by boosting the flashlight while in the reload animation. Otherwise, as per the bugs that are being addressed, most are targeted at The Lake House. You can see them below.

Fixes



Fixed an issue where the player was not able to shoot after a partial weapon reload



Fixed an issue where the DualSense adaptive triggers kept on rumbling and doing the wrong thing at the wrong time



The Lake House Fixes and Improvements