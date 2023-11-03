Alan Wake 2's latest patch tackles over 200 issues

HQ

While Remedy has been steadily improving Alan Wake 2 ever since its launch on October 27, the Finnish developer has only just published its first really big update for the game. This latest patch that is now available on all platforms has tackled over 200 individual issues, including improving the lip-syncing errors some users were reporting, as well as lighting issues, dialogue options, exploration rewards, and more.

The patch notes are quite extensive, so if there is an issue that has been plaguing your experience with the game, head over here to see if it has been addressed.

