Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2's first update promises bug fixes and localisation fixes

The update is now live on all platforms.

Remedy Entertainment has already started addressing some of the issues that players are reporting with its massively acclaimed survival horror sequel, Alan Wake 2. The Finnish developer has now released an update across all platforms that tackles an array of bugs and localisation issues - although the exact extent of these fixes remains unclear.

Because in the patch notes, Remedy doesn't specify what it has and hasn't actually tackled, it simply states that the update included "Bugfixes", "Localisation fixes", and that the game now shows a "Significantly friendlier error message when third-party software stops the game from starting."

There is also mention of fixes to "multiple visual issues", "multiple UI-related issues", and "an issue where players could get stuck in interacts and not exit", but the patch notes don't add any further detail.

Alan Wake 2

