Alan Wake 2 will scare the pants off you according to Remedy

HQ

Development on the long-awaited Alan Wake 2 seems to be going well, and it's now clear that the sequel is Finnish developer Remedy's biggest project ever. In an interview with GamesRadar, game director Kyle Rowley talks about how the game has not only been in development for almost thirteen years, but also how it has grown over time and will be outright survival horror this time around.

"What I will say is that we very much want to put a stake in the ground and say we are creating Remedy's take on the survival horror genre. Gameplay, narrative, atmosphere, music - it's all singing from the same hymn sheet, and that was very important for us from the outset."

Members from the studio also went on to describe how Alan Wake 2 will be welcoming to both new and old fans alike. Having made it through the original should not be a requirement to fully enjoy the sequel.

"When we were creating the concept for Alan Wake 2, it was very much on our mind that we wanted to create an experience that was welcoming to all - both new players who may not be familiar with Alan Wake or the Remedy Connected Universe and our fans, who have been on the journey with us and enjoyed earlier Remedy games. Of course, if you have played games in the Alan Wake franchise, Control, and the Control: AWE DLC - there will be many connections, pieces of lore, and familiar characters for you to discover."

If all goes according to plan, Alan Wake 2 will be released on PC, Playstation and Xbox sometime this year. How much are you looking forward to it?