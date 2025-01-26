English
Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 will remain exclusive to Epic Games Store

Epic Games CEO has confirms.

Well fudge. Alan Wake 2, developed by Remedy Entertainment and funded by Epic Games, was released exclusively on the Epic Games Store for PC. Despite being well-received, the game has not achieved profitability over a year post-launch. Many fans hoped for a Steam release to boost sales and accessibility. However, in response to an inquiry, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney confirmed that Alan Wake 2 will not be coming to Steam. This decision underscores Epic Games' commitment to maintaining the title as an exclusive offering on their platform.

What are your thoughts on this. Is exclusivity a good thing?

Alan Wake 2

