Alan Wake 2 will get a performance mode for consoles

HQ

One of the best things this generation is that plenty of games are delivered with a performance modes, making it possible to play at a smoother frame rate at the expensive of graphical details - something it seems like quite a lot of gamers are willing to do.

But some titles doesn't really need a performance mode as much as racing, fighting and first person shooters, and Alan Wake 2 was developed with 30 FPS in mind. But Remedy clearly wanted to cater to the part of the gaming community that really prefers a good frame-rate and their Communications Director Thomas Puha reveals on X that there will indeed be a performance mode for consoles, even though it wasn't initially planned.

If this means we'll get a rock solid 60 FPS is currently unknown though as Puha says they are "still tweaking that". Regardless of what the performance mode ultimately delivers, it does at least seems like it will be able to play at a smoother frame-rate than the intended 30 FPS.