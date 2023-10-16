Alan Wake 2 will be expanded with free DLC

HQ

We're counting down the days until being able to experience the next chapter in Remedy's Alan Wake series, as Alan Wake 2 is set to make its debut on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on October 27, 2023.

Now that we are less than two weeks away from the game making its debut, creative director Sam Lake has begun to dish out the details on what Remedy has planned for the game post-launch, and in this vein and speaking to a crowd at EGX over the weekend, Lake noted:

"We do have free DLCs drops coming, and they too are pretty significant. I'm expecting us to be going more into detail pretty soon after the game is out, but all of that will be free for everyone who gets the game."

You can see the full speech about DLC in the post below by @TheVoidRetro. Are you excited for Alan Wake 2?