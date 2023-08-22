Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 trailer takes him to a twisted New York

We finally have some gameplay showing what it'll be like to play as the titular character.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Remedy and Epic Games have focused a lot on Saga Anderson, the second playable character, when talking about and showing Alan Wake 2, but it's finally time to see what we'll experience as the titular author.

Sam Lake did as promised come up on stage at the end of tonight's Gamescom Opening Night Live to reveal what Mr. Wake is up to in Alan Wake 2. Turns out, he's trapped inside the Dark Place's version of New York, and he understandably doesn't like that any better than the other nightmares.

We'll see just how spooky and twisted it gets when Alan Wake 2 launches on the 27th of October.

HQ
Alan Wake 2

Related texts



Loading next content