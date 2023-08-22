Alan Wake 2 trailer takes him to a twisted New York

HQ

Remedy and Epic Games have focused a lot on Saga Anderson, the second playable character, when talking about and showing Alan Wake 2, but it's finally time to see what we'll experience as the titular author.

Sam Lake did as promised come up on stage at the end of tonight's Gamescom Opening Night Live to reveal what Mr. Wake is up to in Alan Wake 2. Turns out, he's trapped inside the Dark Place's version of New York, and he understandably doesn't like that any better than the other nightmares.

We'll see just how spooky and twisted it gets when Alan Wake 2 launches on the 27th of October.