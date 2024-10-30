HQ

This summer we finally got to experience the first expansion, Night Springs, for Alan Wake 2. A very different story that consisted of three separate adventures with their own themes and atmospheres. It was an entertaining addition, although it didn't add much on its own and completely lacked the feel of the original game. Now the second and final part of the expansion pack, The Lake House, has been released and it is a completely distinct experience from the previous add-on.

This time we don't play as Alan Wake, Saga Anderson or any of the other characters from Night Springs. Instead, it's a brand new protagonist that Remedy lets us control named Kiran Estevez who works as an agent for the FBC (Federal Bureau of Control). Something has gone very wrong at the secret research centre in Cauldron Lake that could have disastrous consequences for Bright Falls if Estevez doesn't put a stop to it.

Set just before the events of Alan Wake 2, The Lake House takes place entirely inside a cold and eerie laboratory. When Estevez enters it, it really does feel like a haunted house and the surroundings suggest that people have left in a hurry. Desk documents and email conversations tell us that something really bad has happened and that everything is not quite right here. Saga herself mentions in the main game that the station was under attack by The Dark Prescent and no one survived it. The mystery is a complex one and anyone who wants to fully understand everything can expect to have to read dozens of papers to put the puzzle together.

While Night Springs didn't feel much like the main game, this expansion feels more like it. The atmosphere is really creepy with dark corridors reminiscent of the sequence from the main game where we explored the Wellness Centre. Back are the various 'jumpscares' where tormented people cover the screen with horrific screams and ammunition is scarce, unlike the episode in Night Springs where we played as Rose pumping lead into the plume of the enemies. At the same time, there's no getting away from the fact that The Lake House ties in more with Remedy's Control and sets the stage for a sequel to the game.

The expansion takes between two to three hours to play through and the pace is quite slow. In fact, the moments when enemies appear and you need to kill them are relatively few. Instead, much of the time is spent exploring and listening and reading a good amount of exposition. However, a whole new kind of enemy is introduced that lives in paintings that scientists believe can take advantage of the mystical powers that Wake's stories also do. The enemies that can suddenly appear out of the paintings are completely immune to the flashlight and ordinary firearms. So Kiran Estevez has no choice but to turn her back and seek cover, should they discover her. At least until the final hour of the expansion, when she gets her hands on a weapon unlike any other the series has seen.

Wake is often mentioned, but so is Rudolf Lane, whom players met in the first game about Alan Wake. It is Lane himself who painted the paintings from which the demons emerge, which means that it is not only the author who has a connection with these unexplained forces. The facility is run by husband and wife Jules and Diana Mormont, but whether or not their research has been helpful in putting an end to the nightmares that have characterised the game series, I'll leave you to find out for yourself. But I can at least say that the story does not revolve solely around the author, and instead other characters are at the centre.

Visually, you can expect a design that exudes luxury. The style is reminiscent of Alan Wake 2, but with elements of the raw brutalism that characterises Control. Characters and environments are detailed, and the technology impresses with generous use of ray tracing and full path tracing. The result is outstanding reflections, lighting and shadows that really enhance the atmosphere. Remedy pushes its Northlight engine to the limit and it shows in every detail.

In conclusion, The Lake House is an atmospheric and interesting adventure that is definitely worth fans of Control and Alan Wake's time. I just wish the game's narrative wasn't limited so much to reading email conversations, notes and other documents as it slows down the pace, which is already relatively slow. However, Kiran Estevez is a well-written lead character in a story that will stay with me for a long time and I hope to see much more of her in the future.