Alan Wake 2 seemingly set to launch in October

HQ

We've seen Norman Reedus do it for Death Stranding 2, Tony Todd do it for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and many other actors do it through the years. I'm of course talking about revealing upcoming games or new details that weren't meant to be public about games already announced. Now it's time for another example.

Matthew Porretta, the actor probably best known as Alan Wake's voice and Dr. Casper Darling in Control among gaming enthusiasts, was the guest on the most recent episode of the Monsters, Madness and Magic when he got too eager and said the following about Alan Wake 2 when Justin Young asked about the process of becoming the titular character:

"I've been working on it. That's supposed to come out in October. We're in the middle of working on it now."

Porretta then continues by saying he went to Remedy in Finland last week, so it sounds like his information is fresh. Still, it's worth noting that things could change - even if October sounds like the perfect month for the upcoming survival horror game.