      Alan Wake 2

      Alan Wake 2 releases patch with 120Hz mode and PS5 Pro enhancements

      General bug fixes and some bugs have also been fixed in The Lake House on both PC and consoles.

      Just in time for the holiday season, Remedy has released a new patch for Alan Wake 2. While the studio regularly releases such updates, this one is most notable for in addition to bug fixes and general performance improvements on both PC and consoles, patch 1.200.007 on PlayStation adds several improvements for PS5 Pro, including the following:


      • [PS5 Pro] Added a new "Balanced" graphics mode. This mode requires compatible displays that can achieve a refresh rate of 120Hz. Balanced mode combines PS5 Pro's Quality mode settings, including ray tracing, with the resolution of Performance mode. This mode reaches 40 fps.

      • [PS5 Pro] Slightly modified Performance mode visual settings for a more consistent frame rate per second.

      • [PS5 Pro] Quality and Balanced Mode: Adjusted Raytracing settings for a less noisy image.

      • [PS5 Pro] Added an option to enable/disable PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution).

      You can find the full content of the updates for Alan Wake 2 on the official website.

      Alan Wake 2

