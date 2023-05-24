Alan Wake 2 makes a stacked October even more stacked

HQ

Without question, Alan Wake 2 is one of the year's biggest and most anticipated titles. So, when the game showed up at tonight's PlayStation Showcase, we were left in awe of what we saw.

Remedy Entertainment's horror sequel will see the titular character once again dealing with memory loss as he becomes wrapped up in his own narratives and starts to face troubles with determining what is or isn't real.

The PlayStation Blog article dedicated to Alan Wake 2 teases the story as follows: "A string of ritualistic murders threatens Bright Falls, a small-town community surrounded by the Pacific Northwest wilderness. Anderson, an accomplished FBI agent with a reputation for solving impossible cases, arrives to investigate the murders. Soon the events spiral into a nightmare when she discovers pages of a horror story that start to come true around her. Somehow the events seem to lead to Alan Wake, the horror writer who went missing 13 years ago."

This mention of the FBI agent Saga Anderson is actually the second co-leading protagonist in the game, with Anderson helping Alan Wake escape his torment all while piecing together this very real murder at the game's core.

As for when Alan Wake 2 will debut, the game is set to arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles on October 17, 2023.