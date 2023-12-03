Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 looks set to get New Game Plus this month

It will also reportedly come with Nightmare difficulty.

HQ

Since Alan Wake was released a little over a month ago, Remedy has pushed out some updates, mainly focusing on polishing the game and removing bugs and other technical concerns. But there is also some new content to look forward to in the works.

The game's official X account recently posted "New month, new game... plus?", which should reasonably mean that New Game Plus is coming in December. Previously, it was also confirmed that New Game Plus also comes with Nightmare difficulty and a few other goodies.

An exact date for New Game Plus has not been confirmed yet, but we will most likely find out soon enough.

Alan Wake 2

