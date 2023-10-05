Alan Wake 2 lacks Performance Mode for Xbox Series S

HQ

Developer Remedy recently confirmed that although Alan Wake 2 is designed to run at 30 frames per second and thus retain all the visual flair the game has to offer, there will also be a so-called Performance Mode at launch on October 27. This means that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X gamers can choose to sacrifice graphics for better fluidity.

But what about the Xbox Series S? Unfortunately, there won't be a choice there, as Remedy has now confirmed to Game Informer that Performance Mode will not be available for the Series S, so the intended 30 frames per second frame rate will apply:

"Game Informer reached out to Remedy to ask if the mode was skipping the console. Remedy confirmed to Game Informer today that there will be no Performance Mode for Alan Wake 2 on Xbox Series S."

Are you looking forward to Alan Wake 2, which will be released on October 27?