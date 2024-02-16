Alan Wake 2 is Remedy's fastest-selling game yet

HQ

We kind of suspected that something was up in regard to Alan Wake 2's sales when Remedy didn't hit fans with the typical X million sold units statement a few weeks after launch. This was then elevated a little further when Remedy had to delay its latest financial report, making fans concerned that the game hasn't been commercially all too successful.

There seems to have been a small degree of truth to that because while Remedy has affirmed that Alan Wake 2 is its fastest-selling game to date, it has only shipped 1.3 million units, with one million of those taking place by the end of 2023.

Remedy has gone so far as to say that AW2 has sold 50% more copies and more than three times as many digital copies (it was a digital-only game) in its first two months when compared to what Control achieved in its first four months.

Remedy CEO Tero Virtala stated: "We are happy with the start of Alan Wake 2's sales. The price point has also remained at a high level, and the game has already recouped a significant part of the development and marketing expenses. We will continue to develop the game to serve existing fans and attract new players and expect the game to continue selling well."

Remedy went a step further to state that a "great game can generate excellent long tail sales, and we expect this to be the case with Alan Wake 2 as well." We'll see this in further effect when the two paid DLCs for the game arrive, alongside further updates to support the title. Whether it can ultimately reach Control's current four million units will have to be seen.