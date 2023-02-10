Alan Wake 2 is playable from start to finish

HQ

Remedy recently reported its full 2022 financial results, providing us with not only its information from this past year but also some insight into the company's future.

Remedy CEO Tero Virtala revealed some interesting details on Alan Wake 2. "Alan Wake 2 is in full production," he said. "The game will soon have all content in place, and it is playable from start to finish. We will then move onto polishing the experience. Alan Wake is a unique brand that holds high value for the company today. Alan Wake Remastered has not yet generated royalties. However, we expect the sales to increase as the release of Alan Wake 2 becomes imminent and fans and new players want to experience the original story on new generation consoles."

There are other projects besides Alan Wake 2 that Remedy is focusing on. There are multiple Control spinoffs in the works, for example, and a fully fledged sequel to the hit game. Both spinoffs remain in the proof-of-concept stage of development alongside the sequel, but Remedy plans to have a new game release every year, beginning in 2023, so we'll have plenty to look forward to from the developer soon enough.