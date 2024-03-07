Alan Wake 2 is now easier to run on PC

HQ

Remedy Entertainment has been steadily improving and optimising Alan Wake 2 ever since its arrival on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S at the tail end of 2023, and with that in mind, such a significant amount of optimisation has taken place that now the PC specs for the game have actually been lowered.

As you can see in the image below, the minimum required GPU to run the game has been dropped to the GeForce GTX 1070 or the Radeon RX 5600 XT.

Essentially, assuming you have a comfortable amount of RAM, a very accessible CPU, and an SSD with enough space to store a 90 GB video game, you will probably be able to run Remedy's massively acclaimed title at 1080p/30FPS.