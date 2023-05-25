Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 is a digital-only release

Bad news for collectors who wanted a physical copy of Remedy's next adventure for the tormented writer.

Alan Wake 2 was one of the games that was shown during Sony's PlayStation showcase late yesterday, where we got to see a brand new trailer (with gameplay!) and received a release date. It turns out it launches on October 17, but for those who prefer physical copies - there is one thing you should know.

In a new FAQ Remedy reveals that Alan Wake 2 is a digital-only release. They explain the reasoning behind this:

"There are many reasons for this. For one, a large number of have shifted to digital only. You can buy a Sony PlayStation 5 without a disc drive and Microsoft's Xbox Series S is a digital only console. It is not uncommon to release modern games as digital-only.

Secondly, not releasing a disc helps keep the price of the game at $59.99 / €59.99 and the PC version at $49.99 / €49.99.

Finally, we did not want to ship a disc product and have it require a download for the game — we do not think this would make for a great experience either."

What do you think about the fact that Alan Wake 2 is digital-only?

Alan Wake 2

