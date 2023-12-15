Alan Wake 2 has sold an estimated 850,000 copies on consoles

HQ

Neither Remedy nor Epic Games have yet to comment on how Alan Wake 2 has performed in terms of sales. This could be due to a number of reasons, but in the absence of official figures, analysts have begun to speculate.

For example, the well-known and experienced analyst, Piers Harding-Rolls, from Ampere Analysis, says that he estimates that the game has sold around 850,000 copies on Xbox Series and PS5, not including PC sales.

He also notes via his post on X that Alan Wake 2 has resulted in a nice boost to sales of Alan Wake Remastered, a launch Remedy has already declared a success.

Do you think the game is considered an internal success?