Alan Wake 2 has "recouped most of its development and marketing expenses"

Remedy made it very clear that it was aiming for more of a slow burn for Alan Wake 2 than a flash-in-the-pan where the game shipped millions and millions of copies within its first couple of weeks before falling off the face of the earth, as so often tends to be the case for video games. With this in mind, when the game arrived, Remedy didn't panic when it didn't break even after a month or two, and continued to affirm that the game will eventually start raking in revenue. It's almost at that point.

In its Q3 financial report, Remedy notes that Alan Wake 2 "had recouped most of its development and marketing expenses." No doubt this will be helped onwards too by the recent release of The Lake House expansion, which arrived in mid-October and likely hasn't had much of an impact on the results of this latest financial report.

In the report, Remedy did also affirm the obvious at this point that "Alan Wake 2 did not yet generate royalties." However, this will likely soon change and alter the fact that in Q3 the Finnish developer posted "decreased" royalty sales mainly driven by Control and older Alan Wake titles.

Remedy hasn't yet revealed the exact number of copies that Alan Wake 2 has sold, but the game did recently celebrate its first anniversary with a big free update.