Alan Wake 2 has recouped its development costs and is now generating royalties for Remedy

Remedy always made it abundantly clear that it expected Alan Wake 2 to have a slow-burn effect, in the sense that the game wasn't expecting to launch to millions of sold copies and to recoup its development costs and then immediately start creating revenue for the Finnish studio. The developer knew it would take time, and the exact time was around a year, as the latest financial report from the company reveals that Alan Wake 2 is now financially in the green.

We're told that the horror sequel has surpassed two million sold copies and that the game has now recouped its production costs and has begun to generate royalties for Remedy. Specifically, we're told:

"Alan Wake 2 sales exceeded two million units during the quarter. By the end of 2024, Alan Wake 2 had recouped its development fees and marketing investments, meaning that Remedy started to accrue royalties towards the end of the quarter."

This means that while Remedy posted operating losses of around -€1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, in the same period for 2024, its revenue was actually up €11.4 million, despite also eating a hefty €7.2 million loss from the in-production Codename Vanguard.

