Alan Wake 2 has only sold 1.8 million copies

It's been two weeks since Remedy told us that Alan Wake 2 had "recouped most of its development and marketing expenses", so it sounded like one of the best games this generation still wasn't selling as well as it deserves. Now we know how many of you that are missing out.

Remedy reveals that Alan Wake 2 has sold more than 1.8 million units. That's right. A game of the year contender (and winner for a lot of people) hasn't even surpassed 2 million. Control, the Finnish developer's brilliant game from 2019, managed to cross the 2 million bar after 14 months, which means AW2 might still beat that though, so please tell your friends about this masterpiece.

Speaking of Control: the presentation also announced that Control 2 will be an action RPG. That makes it sound like the game might be bigger and offer even more freedom than its predecessor, as the original is an action-adventure. Time will tell what that means in terms of gameplay.