Alan Wake 2 has become the first game to support Mega Geometry Technology

With the new era of Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs now available, many developers are beginning to utilise and make the latest software that these components offer usable in their games. One company who has got their foot in the door very early on is Remedy Entertainment, as the Finnish studio that launched Alan Wake 2 back at the end of 2023 has confirmed that it now has the first video game to support Mega Geometry Technology.

This is essentially a technology that enables even better Ray-Tracing, meaning the already stunning title should look even better for those rocking an RTX 50 Series GPU. Alan Wake 2 does also now support DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation, and the new transformer AI model that improves DLSS Super Resolution, DLSS Ray Reconstruction, and DLAA.

What does all this mean, you might ask? On PC, Alan Wake 2 now supports a new Ultra Ray-Tracing graphical setting to make the game look even better, all while these new advancements in software will allow PC players to experience the game in 4K with Ray-Tracing at up to and above 230 FPS, according to Remedy itself.

