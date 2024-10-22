English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 gets massive quality-of-life improvement with free Anniversary Update

It'll feature inversion settings, better DualSense integration, and greater gameplay toggle settings, all while PS5 Pro users can enjoy an enhanced version of the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

To mark a year of Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment has something in store for its fans. No, we're not talking about The Lake House expansion this time, we're talking about a free to download Anniversary Update that offers a whole slate of exciting quality-of-life changes to the game.

Remedy promises that the changes are all community feedback related, and as for what this includes, we're told that the ability to invert the X and Y axis on mouse and keyboard and controller is coming, as is better usage of the DualSense's special features. This includes improved and refined haptics and motion sensor support allowing gyro aiming options. Adding to this is a slate of gameplay toggle features, with the full list being as follows:


  • Quick turn

  • Auto complete QTE

  • Button tapping to single tap

  • Weapon charging with taps

  • Healing items with taps

  • Lightshifter with taps

  • Player invulnerability

  • Player immortality

  • One shot kill

  • Infinite ammo

  • Infinite flashlight batteries

This also comes as Remedy affirms that Alan Wake 2 is now PS5 Pro enhanced. This means that those who pick up the more powerful console refresh will be able to tap into two graphical settings that offer the following:

Quality Mode



  • 30fps with ray tracing

  • Ray traced reflections (opaque and transparent)

  • Output resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K)

  • Render resolution 2176 x 1224

Performance Mode



  • 60fps

  • Using approximately the same render (image quality) settings as the base PS5 Quality mode.

  • Base PS5 Performance mode version runs at lower render (image quality) settings

  • Render resolution 1536 x 864

  • Output resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K)

  • Base PS5 version outputs 1440p

The big addition on this front is of course the arrival of Ray-Tracing on consoles. As for how Remedy went about making this work on the PS5 Pro, you can read more about it here and see a comparison video below.

HQ
Alan Wake 2

Related texts

0
Alan Wake 2: Night SpringsScore

Alan Wake 2: Night Springs
REVIEW. Written by Conny Andersson

New mysteries, madness and a whole lot of action. Conny has played through the three episodes that make up the first expansion to Alan Wake 2...



Loading next content