Alan Wake 2 gets massive quality-of-life improvement with free Anniversary Update

HQ

To mark a year of Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment has something in store for its fans. No, we're not talking about The Lake House expansion this time, we're talking about a free to download Anniversary Update that offers a whole slate of exciting quality-of-life changes to the game.

Remedy promises that the changes are all community feedback related, and as for what this includes, we're told that the ability to invert the X and Y axis on mouse and keyboard and controller is coming, as is better usage of the DualSense's special features. This includes improved and refined haptics and motion sensor support allowing gyro aiming options. Adding to this is a slate of gameplay toggle features, with the full list being as follows:



Quick turn



Auto complete QTE



Button tapping to single tap



Weapon charging with taps



Healing items with taps



Lightshifter with taps



Player invulnerability



Player immortality



One shot kill



Infinite ammo



Infinite flashlight batteries



This also comes as Remedy affirms that Alan Wake 2 is now PS5 Pro enhanced. This means that those who pick up the more powerful console refresh will be able to tap into two graphical settings that offer the following:

Quality Mode



30fps with ray tracing



Ray traced reflections (opaque and transparent)



Output resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K)



Render resolution 2176 x 1224



Performance Mode



60fps



Using approximately the same render (image quality) settings as the base PS5 Quality mode.



Base PS5 Performance mode version runs at lower render (image quality) settings



Render resolution 1536 x 864



Output resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K)



Base PS5 version outputs 1440p



The big addition on this front is of course the arrival of Ray-Tracing on consoles. As for how Remedy went about making this work on the PS5 Pro, you can read more about it here and see a comparison video below.