Alan Wake 2 DLC won't set up Control 2

Remedy do like their shared universe, don't they? Control's DLC wrapped up the first Alan Wake's story, while giving us plenty of setup for the sequel. However, apparently Alan Wake 2's DLCs won't give Control the same treatment.

Speaking with Exputer, Sam Lake spoke a bit about the confirmed expansions and what they will achieve. "The expansions give us an opportunity to glimpse aspects of our universe that were not able to explore in Alan Wake 2 otherwise," he said. "We are excited about this. We were happy with what we achieved with Control's AWE expansion regarding setting up Alan Wake 2. That said, we are not looking to repeat that exactly. The Lake House will have a big focus on the Federal Bureau of Control and its research facility at Cauldron Lake. Beyond that, no matter how much, there will be hints about things to come in the Control sequel, you'll have to wait and see."

So it seems we'll have to be more careful in reading between the lines to get some news on Control 2 via Alan Wake 2's DLC. We're still going to be waiting a while for Control 2, as the game remains in its proof-of-concept stage right now.