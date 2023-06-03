Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 details second playable character and exploration in video

Saga Anderson brings even more mystery to the universe, while Bright Falls is bigger and more open this time around.

HQ

Remedy shared some details after giving us Alan Wake 2's first gameplay trailer last week, like confirming we'll indeed play as both Alan Wake and the new Saga Anderson. But who is this FBI agent?

You'll at least get a better idea after watching the video below, as Remedy has released a developer diary giving us some more information about Agent Anderson. It also reveals that we'll be able to explore more of Bright Falls, and that the number two and duality are key parts of the experience that await us on October 17.

HQ
Alan Wake 2

