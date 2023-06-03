Alan Wake 2 details second playable character and exploration in video

HQ

Remedy shared some details after giving us Alan Wake 2's first gameplay trailer last week, like confirming we'll indeed play as both Alan Wake and the new Saga Anderson. But who is this FBI agent?

You'll at least get a better idea after watching the video below, as Remedy has released a developer diary giving us some more information about Agent Anderson. It also reveals that we'll be able to explore more of Bright Falls, and that the number two and duality are key parts of the experience that await us on October 17.