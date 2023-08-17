Alan Wake 2 delayed to later in October

HQ

Ubisoft decided to give Assassin's Creed Mirage a bit more breathing-room in a very busy October by pushing its release forward. Remedy has decided to do the opposite with their highly anticipated game.

The Finnish studio reveals that Alan Wake 2 has been delayed from the 17th to the 27th of October. This is apparently not because they need more time for polish, as they've decided to give this honest reasoning:

<"em>October is an amazing month for game launches, and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games."</em>

It sounds like Remedy and Epic think it's smarter to launch a week after Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder than three days before. What do you think?