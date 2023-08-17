Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 delayed to later in October

Remedy wants to avoid Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Ubisoft decided to give Assassin's Creed Mirage a bit more breathing-room in a very busy October by pushing its release forward. Remedy has decided to do the opposite with their highly anticipated game.

The Finnish studio reveals that Alan Wake 2 has been delayed from the 17th to the 27th of October. This is apparently not because they need more time for polish, as they've decided to give this honest reasoning:

<"em>October is an amazing month for game launches, and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games."</em>

It sounds like Remedy and Epic think it's smarter to launch a week after Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder than three days before. What do you think?

Alan Wake 2

Related texts



Loading next content